Wanted Round Lake Beach man found hiding in his attic

The Lake County sheriff’s office has captured a wanted man who was found hiding in the attic of his north suburban home.

Dustin M. Serna, 31, was wanted on two active Lake County arrest warrants, one for failure to appear on a prior domestic battery and driving under the influence of alcohol; and the other for aggravated battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s Warrants Team and Round Lake Beach detectives learned Serna was inside his Round Lake Beach home.

Deputies, along with K-9 Duke, entered the home and found Serna hiding under the insulation in the upstairs attic, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested and remains held at the Lake County Jail on a $75,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.