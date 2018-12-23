No injuries reported after warehouse collapses in West Englewood fire

A one-story warehouse set on fire Sunday morning, leaving the structure permanently damaged but with no injuries reported.

At 3:22 a.m., first responders were called to IIK Transport, Inc.’s building at 2235 W. 74th St., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The roof of the cargo and freight company was swallowed in flames, CFD said, and at least two walls collapsed. The flames were doused at 4:16 a.m.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, CFD said.