How to find a warming center during Chicago’s upcoming cold snap

With temperatures about to plummet and wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero expected overnight, Chicagoans struggling to keep warm have some options.

Several state-owned buildings, including 113 community centers, libraries and police stations, open their doors to anyone during daytime hours to provide relief from the cold.

Residents can find a warming center by calling 311 or by viewing the city’s online map.

Warming shelters stay open during the day, though their exact operating times vary.

Anyone seeking overnight protection from the cold should call 311 to find one of the city’s 100 shelters.

For those who need to escape the cold outside the city limits, Cook County officials maintain an online list of suburban warming centers.

Residents can also find out about warming centers listed by the state of Illinois online or by calling (847) 411-9276.

For federal workers struggling to pay their heating bills during the partial government shutdown, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is offering winter heating assistance to qualified government employees through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Federal workers can find a complete listing of LIHEAP’s local administering agencies and additional information about the program through their website, or call the LIHEAP toll-free hotline at 1‑877‑411-WARM (9276).