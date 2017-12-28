Warrant issued for Chief Keef’s arrest in California

Another warrant was issued for the arrest of Chicago rapper Chief Keef, this time in his adopted home state of California, according to a TMZ report.

Keef, whose real name is Keith Cozart, was involved in a “fender bender” in Hollywood in September, TMZ said. When deputies with the Los Angeles County sheriff’s office arrived, they found the 22-year-old drill rapper was driving on a suspended or revoked license.

He was then issued a citation and ordered to appear in court earlier this month, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. When he failed to do so, the warrant was issued.

Keef appeared to respond to the news in a Tuesday Instagram post captioned “Fender Bender.” In the accompanying photo he’s seen smoking what appears to be a marijuana blunt while holding a Styrofoam cup, an accessory favored by rappers that’s commonly associated with the use of “lean,” a liquid concoction consisting of soda and promethazine-codeine cough syrup.

In April, the native Chicagoan was charged with driving under the influence and marijuana possession when he failed a sobriety test after officers saw a passenger get out of his vehicle and hand pot to someone in another vehicle in Miami, TMZ reported at the time. A cup of the narcotic-laced syrup was also found during the incident.

Keef failed to show up to a related May court date, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to TMZ.

The embattled rapper has a lengthy history of skipping out on court dates.

After missing an August 2014 court hearing related to a previous DUI in Highland Park, a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the Lake County state’s attorney’s office. It was unknown whether that warrant is still active.

A warrant issued in July 2014 for child support Keef owes is still active and outstanding in Illinois, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.