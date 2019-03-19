Elderly man wounded in Washington Heights shooting

A 79-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was standing in his backyard in the 9900 block of South Vincennes Avenue about 10:20 p.m. when a male approached and shot him multiple times in the right leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody, police said. Area South Detectives are investigating.