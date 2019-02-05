Cops: 7 homes burglarized in Washington Heights

Police are warning of recent burglaries to homes in the South Side Washington Heights neighborhood.

In each of the burglaries, someone entered a house or apartment during the daytime and stole electronics and jewelry, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

Monday in the 8900 block of South Ada Street;

Jan. 30 in the 9200 block of South Bishop Street;

Jan. 28 in the 9400 block of South Elizabeth Street;

Jan. 14 in the 9300 and 9200 block of South Loomis;

Jan. 8 in the 1500 block of West 89th Street; and

Jan. 7 in the 9000 block of South Carpenter Street.

Police urged residents to secure their windows and doors, and to keep a record of their electronics’ serial numbers.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8273.