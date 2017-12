Washington Park burglaries prompt community alert

Police are warning Washington Park residents about two burglaries that happened in the South Side neighborhood.

The burglars broke into apartments through a front window and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 and between 8:20 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 5600 block of South Wabash, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.