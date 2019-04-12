Man wounded in shooting near Washington Park
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A man took himself to a hospital Friday after he was shot near Washington Park on the South Side.
The shooting happened about 7:50 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago police said.
The 20-year-old went to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his lower back, police said.
Area Central detectives are investigating.