Man wounded in shooting near Washington Park

A man took himself to a hospital Friday after he was shot near Washington Park on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 7:50 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago police said.

The 20-year-old went to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his lower back, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

