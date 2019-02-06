Police: violent robberies reported in Washington Park

Two violent robberies have been reported recently in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood, according to police.

The incidents happened after sundown about a block apart from each other.

In each robbery, a man physically attacked someone walking on a sidewalk and took their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened 10:40 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 6300 block of South Wentworth Avenue and about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 100 block of East 63rd Street, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.