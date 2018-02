Washington Street bridge over Chicago River to close Wednesday morning

The Washington Street bridge over the South Branch of the Chicago River will close Wednesday.

The bridge, located east of the Ogilvie Transportation Center, will close from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Drivers were told to turn north on Canal Street and use Lake Street to head east and then turn south on Wacker Drive to return to Washington Street.