Watch highlights from White Sox’ kids-only press conference at Sox Fest

Jason Benetti and Yolmer Sanchez hug it out after Sanchez threw a deck of cards at the White Sox play-by-play announcer's head. | Madeline Kenney/Sun-Times

Finally, the questions we’ve always wanted to know the answers to are being asked.

Reporters may think they ask hard questions, but their questions are nothing compared to those asked by young fans during a kids-only press conference at Sox Fest Saturday.

Young fans asked Tim Anderson, Yolmer Sanchez, Matt Davidson and Jason Benetti some questions on hot-button issues, and they couldn’t have answered them more perfectly.

Here are some highlights from the presser:

Question: What’s your favorite dance move?

Anderson: Whip and Nae-Nah. Maybe dab.

Sanchez: *Gets up and starts dancing.*

Question: Who’s your least favorite player in the league?

Anderson: I’m afraid to answer this one. … I love them all.

Question: What’s your favorite number other than the one on your jersey?

Anderson: *looks at Sanchez’s back* Five.

Sanchez: *looks at Anderson’s back* Seven.

Davidson: Seventy-Five.

Question: What’s your favorite movie?

Davidson: Step Brothers.

Benetti: Did we just become best friends?

Davidson: No.

