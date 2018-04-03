WATCH: Linda Yu talks about her new food series for the Chicago Sun-Times

Long time Chicago journalist Linda Yu says her new video project for the Chicago Sun-Times is for anyone who loves a good story.

Yu has been telling interesting stories for nearly 40 years in her work as broadcast journalist, including 33-years at ABC7 in Chicago.

Now she’s turned her focus to food and the interesting stories people have to tell about it in her new video series on the Sun-Times website called “Food We Love with Linda Yu.”

“These are stories about our lives, our families, our traditions, new stories, old stories and even forgotten stories,’ says Yu. “My new series will tell all of these stories with a special emphasis on stories from Chicago people.”

The first episode of “Food We Love with Linda Yu” will be available later this week on the Chicago Sun Times website. There will also be recipes for the featured dish in each episode that you can save and share.

If you have a story about a special food tradition that you’d like to share, please email Linda at foodwelove@suntimes.com. Be sure to include the recipe, too!