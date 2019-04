WATCH LIVE: Chicago’s runoff election results

Sun-Times journalists Robert Herguth and Jenniffer Weigel are joined by mayoral candidate Paul Vallas. | Alice Bazerghi/For the Sun-Times

Reporters Robert Herguth and Jenniffer Weigel host The Chicago Sun-Times election night livestream brought to you by AARP Chicago.

Visit our live election results page for more information.