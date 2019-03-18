WATCH LIVE: “Hear Our Voice” community forum on key issues in mayoral race

Voters want the next mayor to know how to balance a budget, educate children and fight crime and corruption.

It’s what you know, not who you know, the 50-and-older group said when surveyed in an AARP poll earlier this year on voters’ priorities.

Journalists and experts from the Chicago Sun-Times, AARP Illinois, WVON-AM (1690) and the Chicago Reporter have partnered to bring candidates Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle into the community to hear directly from voters about the issues that matter most.

Watch the second “Hear Our Voice” community forum live at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 18, streaming from the Arturo Velasquez Institute, 2800 S. Western Avenue.

Panelists will include award-winning Sun-Times columnist Mark Brown, Sun-Times reporter Carlos Ballesteros, AARP Illinois State President Rosanna Marquez and editor and publisher of the Chicago Reporter, Fernando Diaz.

Sun-Times Editor-in-Chief Chris Fusco will moderate the forum.

