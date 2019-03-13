WATCH LIVE: “Hear Our Voice” community forum on key issues in mayoral race

Voters want the next mayor to know how to balance a budget, educate children and fight crime and corruption.

It’s what you know, not who you know, the 50-and-older group said when surveyed in an AARP poll earlier this year on voters’ priorities.

Journalists and experts from the Chicago Sun-Times, AARP Illinois, WVON-AM (1690) and the Chicago Reporter have partnered to bring candidates Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle into the community to hear directly from voters about the issues that matter most.

Watch the first “Hear Our Voice” community forum live at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, streaming from the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place.

Panelists will include award-winning Sun-Times columnists Mark Brown and Mary Mitchell, AARP Illinois State President Rosanna Marquez and WVON’s Maze Jackson. Jackson’s morning show airs weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Starting Thursday, he’s launching a weekly podcast with AM-560 The Answer’s Joe Walsh called “Uncomfortable Conversations,” which can be downloaded at uncomfortable-conversations.com.

Sun-Times Editor-in-Chief Chris Fusco will moderate the forum.

