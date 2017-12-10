WATCH LIVE: Toni Preckwinkle answers questions after pop tax killed

On a 15-2 vote, the Cook County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday repealed the penny-an-ounce levy on sweetened beverages it passed last November.

That vote came after nearly five hours of public comment — featuring Cook County Clerk David Orr, Clerk of the Circuit Court Dorothy Brown and Public Defender Amy Campanelli. Under the ordinance, the tax would remain in effect until the start of the new county fiscal year on Dec. 1.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is making the rounds Thursday to answer questions about what comes next now that the pop tax is killed.