Watch live: Two GOP heavyweights battle over future of party in Illinois

Radio talk show host Dan Proft and Pat Brady, the former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, are set to have a lively debate over the future of the Republican Party in Illinois at the City Club.

The debate comes as Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner scored a narrow victory in March over state Rep. Jeanne Ives, who attacked the governor’s conservative credentials.

Watch here live: