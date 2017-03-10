WATCH: Video of prof’s kids interrupting TV interview goes viral
Suit and tie: check. Somber expression: check. Scholarly-looking books and map in the background: check.
But Prof. Robert Kelly apparently hadn’t planned for the two tiny uninvited guests who interrupted his BBC interview about recent events in South Korea.
“Pardon me,” Kelly said, trying to keep a straight face as his two young children wandered into his office and the camera shot. “Apologies.”