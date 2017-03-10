Our Pledge To You

WATCH: Video of prof’s kids interrupting TV interview goes viral

By Stefano Esposito
Suit and tie: check. Somber expression: check. Scholarly-looking books and map in the background: check.

But Prof. Robert Kelly apparently hadn’t planned for the two tiny uninvited guests who interrupted his BBC interview about recent events in South Korea.

“Pardon me,” Kelly said, trying to keep a straight face as his two young children wandered into his office and the camera shot. “Apologies.”

 

