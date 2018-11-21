Water main break closes parts of Milwaukee Avenue in River West

Parts of westbound Milwaukee Avenue are temporarily closed due to a water main break Wednesday morning in the River West neighborhood, according to the Department of Water Management.

Westbound Milwaukee Avenue will be closed from Hubbard Street to Kinzie Street until late Wednesday night as crews work to repair the break, the department said.

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area and should detour north on DesPlaines Street to Hubbard Street, then head west on Hubbard Street to Milwaukee Avenue, the department said.