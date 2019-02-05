Water main break in Lincolnwood closes part of Touhy Avenue

A water main break shut down part of Touhy Avenue in Lincolnwood early Tuesday. | Lincolnwood police

A water main break early Tuesday in north suburban Lincolnwood closed down a section of Touhy Avenue.

The large break leaked water onto the eastbound side of Touhy between Lincoln and Kostner avenues, Lincolnwood police said. That section of road was temporarily closed.

Photos posted to social media showed water pooling into multiple lanes of the road.

Additional information was not released.