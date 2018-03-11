Water main break shuts down early voting at Jackson Park

An early voting site in Jackson Park on the South Side was shut down Sunday due to a water main break nearby.

The site at 6410 S. Stony Island will remain closed until repairs can be made, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners said.

Voters in the 5th ward were recommended to vote early in the following locations:

Bessie Coleman Library at 731 E. 63rd St.;

District 3 Police Station at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.;

Olive Harvey College at 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.; and

in the Loop at 16 W. Adams St.

Residents can check chicagoelections.com for updates on the Jackson Park site.