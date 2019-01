2 cars driven into construction hole on South Side

Two cars were driven into a hole in a construction site early Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. No one was hurt.

About 2:30 a.m., the drivers were traveling north in the 5200 block of Ashland Avenue when they drove into a construction area and fell into a hole, Chicago police said.

They drove through orange barrels and into where an earlier water main break was being fixed, according to a police source.

Both vehicles were towed, police said.