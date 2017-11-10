Water main valve repairs prompt lane closures in Skokie

Lincoln and LeClaire avenues in north suburban Skokie will undergo scheduled lane closures on Friday for repairs to a water main valve.

The southbound lanes of Lincoln Avenue between LeClaire Avenue and Mulford Street will be closed and traffic will be detoured locally, according to a statement form the Village of Skokie. Northbound lanes of Lincoln Avenue will remain open.

Northbound LeClaire Avenue between Mulford Street and Lincoln Avenue will also be closed and detoured locally, according to the village officials.

All lane closures will end by late Friday, according to the village. Permanent roadway restoration will be finished at a later date.