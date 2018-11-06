Shore, Steele and Garcia win six-year terms at Water Reclamation District

Debra Shore, Kari K. Steele and Marcelino Garcia have won six-year commissioner terms at the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District according to returns from the Associated Press, Cook County Clerk’s Office and the Chicago Board of Elections.

The crowded race included incumbent candidates Shore and Steele, both Democrats, as well as Democrat Garcia, Republicans Shundar Lin and R. Cary Cappare, and Green Party candidates Karen Roothaa, Tammy Felicia Vinson and Christopher Anthony.

The Sun-Times endorsed Shore, Steele and Garcia for the three available six-year commissioner seats.