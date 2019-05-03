‘Ground shaking’ explosion reported in Waukegan

Authorities were responding Friday night to an explosion in north suburban Waukegan.

First responders were called for a building explosion and fire in the area of Sunset Avenue between Green Bay and Delany, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“We are aware of a very loud explosion sound and ground shaking in the Gurnee area. We are working to determine the cause,” the sheriff’s office said.

Residents were urged to stay away from the scene.