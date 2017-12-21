Waukegan restaurant robbed at gunpoint

Surveillance photo of the two suspects who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint Tuesday night in Waukegan. | Waukegan police

A restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in north suburban Waukegan.

The robbery happened about 9 p.m. at Waukegan Gyro in the 1200 block of Golf Road, according to Waukegan police.

Two suspects, both armed with guns, entered the restaurant and demanded money, police said. They ran away after the robbery.

Both suspects are about 6-foot and had their faces concealed, police said. One was wearing a black hoodie and the other was wearing a red hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department’s tip line at (847) 360-9001.