Waukegan school district employee charged with sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

A former employee of a Waukegan school district is facing felony charges after being arrested last month for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

On Feb. 19, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 26-year-old Gabriel Valadez in Waukegan, according to Chicago police. Valadez, of Darien, was later charged with felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13 years old, exploitation of a child under 13 and grooming.

Police said Valadez chatted with the young girl on FaceTime, instructing her to undress and perform sexual acts while he masturbated. Additionally, Valadez received nude photographs that showed the girl performing sex acts, police said.

When they met up in person, Valadez grabbed the girl’s hand and placed it on his crotch, police said.

From August 2017 until Monday, Valadez worked as an administrative assistant for Waukegan Community Unit School District 60, according to district spokesman Nicholas Alajakis. He never worked in the district’s schools and had no contact with children, Alajakis said.

Valadez is being held without bail at Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date was scheduled for March 12.