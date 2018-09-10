Woman, 45, in critically hurt in single-vehicle crash in Beach Park

A 45-year-old woman was in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in north suburban Beach Park.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded about 7:15 a.m. to the crash near Sheridan and Beach roads, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot south on Sheridan just north of Beach when she left the roadway, struck a curb and crashed into a traffic light control box and a brick wall, authorities said. The Jeep rolled over during the crash.

The woman, a Waukegan resident, was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries after she was extricated from the Jeep by Beach Park firefighters, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remained under investigation Monday evening.