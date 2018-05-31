Waves as high as 10 feet expected Friday on Lake Michigan

Beachgoers and boaters are being warned of dangerous waves and strong winds that are expected between Friday and Saturday in the Chicago area and northwest Indiana.

A beach hazard has been issued from Friday morning until Saturday morning warning of forecasted wave heights of 4-7 feet, the National Weather Service said.

Some waves could reach 9 feet at times, according to the weather service. Strong rip currents were also expected.

In addition to the waves, operators of small boats were told to expect wind speeds of 25 knots and waves of 8-10 feet. Inexperienced operators and those with smaller crafts were told to avoid going out on the water.