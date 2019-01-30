3 tips to prevent frozen pipes during cold snap

During a streak of subzero temperatures, preventing pipes from freezing can be difficult.

For Chicagoans concerned with the potential of frozen pipes, the city’s water management department has a few ideas on how to prevent costly damage:

1. Keep your home adequately warm by monitoring your thermostat. The temperature inside your house or apartment should never be lower than 55 degrees.

2. Make sure warm air is circulating in any area of your home where there are pipes, including garages and other unheated areas.

3. Insulate pipes that are on the perimeter of your house. Heat tape, pipe sleeves and heat cables are inexpensive and can provide some much needed protection.

Here’s a hands-on demonstration by Water Management commissioner Randy Conner:

