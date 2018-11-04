Gale-force winds, heavy rain, ‘very hazardous waves’ expected Sunday in Chicago

Rainfall and heavy winds are expected to move through the Chicago area on Sunday, creating potentially dangerous conditions on the lakefront.

A hazardous weather outlook issued early Sunday for much of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana warns of “gale force winds” and “very hazardous waves,” according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday morning, large waves could be seen cresting roughly 10 feet above the break wall near Belmont Harbor.

Over a half inch of rain is expected to start falling after 10 a.m., with wind gusts reaching as high as 35 mph, the weather service said. The forecast also calls for a 53-degree daytime high before temperatures drop 10 degrees at night.

The wet conditions could stick around for the next few days as a chance of rainfall remains in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.