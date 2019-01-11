Snow expected all day Saturday; south suburbs could see up to 7 inches

People wait for buses in the snow outside Union Station. | Sun-Times file photo

Snow expected to move over the Chicago region throughout the day Saturday could drop up to 7 inches on the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.

Snowfall is expected to start about midnight near Pontiac and make its way northeast throughout Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. O’Hare International Airport is expected to see snow sometime between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

It may continue through 9 p.m. Saturday, with accumulations up to 7 inches, the weather service said. Areas along and south of I-80 in Illinois and northwest Indiana will be hit the hardest, while Chicago could get an inch or two and the north suburbs could see less than an inch.

Approximate snowfall onset timing late tonight into early Saturday AM. Snow then ends Saturday evening. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/9HEGJYHeEv — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 11, 2019

Forecasters warned that snow-covered roads and reduced visibility could create hazardous driving conditions.

Sunday and Monday were expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-30s.

Snow develops late tonight and continues thru Sat eve. Highest amounts of 3"+ along and south of I-80. Lighter amounts north. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/CVb7DP7mD0 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 11, 2019