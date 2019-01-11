Snow expected to move over the Chicago region throughout the day Saturday could drop up to 7 inches on the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.
Snowfall is expected to start about midnight near Pontiac and make its way northeast throughout Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. O’Hare International Airport is expected to see snow sometime between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
It may continue through 9 p.m. Saturday, with accumulations up to 7 inches, the weather service said. Areas along and south of I-80 in Illinois and northwest Indiana will be hit the hardest, while Chicago could get an inch or two and the north suburbs could see less than an inch.
Forecasters warned that snow-covered roads and reduced visibility could create hazardous driving conditions.
Sunday and Monday were expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-30s.