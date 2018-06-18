Chicago gets break from scorching heat, as rain settles in

Children, adults play at the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

After two days of dangerous heat that enveloped the city and suburbs, Chicago should feel some relief. But rain will be part of the mix.

In fact, the National Weather Service is advising of a flash flood threat for parts of northern Illinois.

Here’s the weather forecast from ABC7 Chicago:

Tuesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Temp: 65

Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 78, Low: 64

Wednesday: Rain early and then clearing. High: 75, Low: 62

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler lakeside. High: 78, Low: 63

Friday: Scattered showers and some storms. High: 77, Low: 65

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 81, Low: 65

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 82, Low: 68