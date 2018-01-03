Weather watch: Check out these cool pictures of Niagara Falls in a deep freeze

Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ont., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Almost every year frigid temperatures transform the falls into an icy winter wonderland when the mist is blown back, freezing on the landscape. (Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press via AP)

Almost every year, frigid temperatures transform Niagara Falls into an icy winter wonderland after the mist is blown back, freezing on the landscape.

Photographers captured the beauty this week in an amazing series of photos.

Though temperatures at midday Wednesday were 22 degrees in Niagara Falls, New York — relatively balmy compared with the icy temps in Chicago — the falls appear to be in a deep freeze.