Almost every year, frigid temperatures transform Niagara Falls into an icy winter wonderland after the mist is blown back, freezing on the landscape.
A coin operated binocular is covered with snow on Goat Island at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Almost every year frigid temperatures transform Niagara Falls State Park into an icy winter wonderland when the mist of the falls is blown back, freezing on the landscape. (James Neiss/The Niagara Gazette via AP)
Photographers captured the beauty this week in an amazing series of photos.
Water flows over the American Falls as ice forms in this view from the Canadian side in Niagara Falls, Ont., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Almost every year frigid temperatures transform the falls into an icy winter wonderland when the mist is blown back, freezing on the landscape. (Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press via AP)
Though temperatures at midday Wednesday were 22 degrees in Niagara Falls, New York — relatively balmy compared with the icy temps in Chicago — the falls appear to be in a deep freeze.
Visitors try to keep warm at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as cold weather continues through much of the province on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press via AP)