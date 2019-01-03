3 wounded in shootings Wednesday, including bicyclist on Far South Side

Three people were shot and wounded in Chicago on Wednesday, including a 43-year-old bicyclist on the Far South Side.

About 8:40 p.m., the man was cycling in the 1000 block of East 133rd Street in the Eden Green neighborhood when a male on foot fired shots from a street corner, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Hours earlier, two teenagers were wounded in a shooting on the Near West Side.

The boys, both 17, were shot about 6 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.

They told investigators they met outside with an acquaintance about 6 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Washington, and then multiple people appeared who fired shots, police said.

One teen was shot in the upper body and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The other was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Five people were wounded in citywide shootings on Tuesday.