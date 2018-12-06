9 people shot Wednesday in Chicago

At least nine people were wounded in shootings Wednesday throughout Chicago during a 24-hour period.

The last shooting wounded a man in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 25-year-old was standing outside about 10:50 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Kimball Avenue when a black car passed by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was hit multiple times in his lower body and taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, according to police. No one was in custody.

A woman was shot and wounded after a gunman tried to rob her in an apartment in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. Someone approached the 20-year-old woman outside shortly after 11 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Dobson Avenue and led her into her apartment with a gun pointed to her back, police said.

In the apartment, the gunman demanded money from the woman and her boyfriend, police said. The gunman shot the woman and left the apartment on foot without taking anything, according to police.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. A suspect was arrested minutes later one block south of the shooting.

A shooting Wednesday night wounded two men, including a bystander in a barbershop, in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. A 45-year-old man was outside about 8:15 p.m. in the 600 block of North Cicero Avenue when someone came up on foot and fired shots, police said.

The gunfire grazed the man but also hit a 56-year-old man sitting in a barber shop nearby, police said. He was struck in the lower back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The 45-year-old was grazed in his leg and refused medical attention.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. About 5:55 p.m., the boy was walking in the first block of North Leclaire when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to police. The boy was struck in the abdomen and arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A man was critically wounded in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was on the street when someone in a black car fired shots about 3:30 p.m. in 500 block of North Homan Avenue, according to police. He was shot in his head and taken by someone to Mount Sinai Hospital.

An 18-year-old man was shot during an drug deal in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said. Shortly after 1 p.m., a man was arguing with someone during a drug deal in the 5400 block of South Wentworth when person pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to police.

He was shot in the thigh and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. Shortly before 1 p.m., the two men — ages 25 and 18 — were riding in a vehicle in the 1000 block of North Avers when a passenger in another vehicle fired shots at them, according to police.

The older man was shot in the face and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The other suffered a graze wound to the hand and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side. The 24-year-old was shot in the arm about 12:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Escanaba, according to police. He showed up at Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.