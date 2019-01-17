4 wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago

Police investigate a shooting about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in the 11400 block of South Carpenter Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

At least four people were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago, including a man who ran away from a group of people firing guns in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 28-year-old man ran inside of a home at 2:04 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Carpenter Street but was shot in his back and leg by someone outside, Chicago police said.

A police squad car en route to the shooting struck a tree on Aberdeen Street after the driver swerved to avoid an object on the ground, police said. Two officers inside were taken to a hospital, one with knee injuries and the other with wrist injuries.

Officers arrested one suspect at the shooting scene and recovered a gun, according to police, who said charges were pending.

At least one vehicle parked on the street had its windows shot up. A woman walked out with a broom and began dusting glass shards and snow off of it. It was unknown whether the 28-year-old was the shooter’s target, police said.

About noon, a man was shot multiple times in the back in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North side. The 22-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of North Hudson when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, police said. He was struck in his back and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

In the afternoon, a woman was shot in the foot in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side. The 42-year-old was crossing a street at 1:09 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road when someone fired shots, according to police. She was struck in the foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

About 2:40 p.m., a man sitting in a parked vehicle was shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 36-year-old was sitting in a back seat in the 4800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when he heard several gunshots and saw a white car speed off, police said. He was shot in the right arm and was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At least one person was killed and nine others wounded in citywide shootings on Tuesday, and no one was reported shot on Monday.