9 wounded Wednesday in city gun violence

At least nine people have been wounded in citywide shootings since the start of the day Wednesday.

The most recent shooting wounded five men near the King Drive Green Line station on the South Side. The group of men were standing on a sidewalk shortly before 9 p.m. when several gunmen approached on foot and fired shots, according to Chicago police. They drove away in a white car.

A 43-year-old and a 48-year-old were shot multiple times in their backs and were in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his chin, and a 42-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. Their conditions had both stabilized at the University of Chicago.

The fifth man, 49, was shot multiple times in his back, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.

Three hours earlier, a 51-year-old man was shot he was walked in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the man was walking on a sidewalk past a group of males on a porch in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street when he heard gunfire, according to police. The man was shot in his right arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one was in custody.

Several hours earlier, a man and woman were wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Cicero, according to police. A 46-year-old woman was shot in the upper back and was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. The man, 18, was shot in the upper right side of his chest and showed up on his own at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. He was listed in good condition.

Before dawn Wednesday, a man was shot while driving early Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 33-year-old was driving about 1:14 a.m. when a white vehicle drove by and a male inside fired shots in the 12300 block of South Union, according to police. He was shot in his leg and drove himself to the Calumet Fire Station. He was taken from there to MetroSouth Medical Center where he was in good condition.

On Tuesday, eight people were wounded in shootings throughout Chicago.