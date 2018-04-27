Week 1 starter? Bears’ Roquan Smith makes no promises but “I know my skill set”

Roquan Smith is as confident as he is articulate. But he wasn’t going to overdo it on his first day as a Bear.

The 6-1, 235-pound linebacker from Georgia, the Bears’ first-round draft pick (eighth overall) Thursday night, is almost certainly pegged as a Week 1 starter. His readiness to be plugged right into Vic Fangio’s defense surely was a consideration that enticed the Bears to take him over Virginia Tech’s 19-year-old Tremaine Edmunds, among others.

But Smith wasn’t ready to publicly announced those aspirations when he met the Chicago media Friday at Halas Hall.

“Well, there’s no pressure to that,” Smith said. “ I know my skill set. But I just want to come here and be the best possible teammate I can be — whether it’s special teams, defense or however the coaches feel that I can best serve the team. I’m just here for that.”

Be that as it may, Smith is expected to be start at inside linebacker next to veteran Danny Trevathan when the Bears open the regular season against the Packers at Lambeau Field. That’s not a certainty, though. Nick Kwiatkoski, who started five of the last six games last season, will be Smith’s competition and has a two-year head start on Smith in Fangio’s defense.

Smith had two interviews with the Bears during the pre-draft process — at the NFL scouting combine and a more detailed meeting at Halas Hall. So he has a pretty good idea of how he would fit into Fangio’s defense. The versatility of his game — sideline-to-sideline tackling with the ability to go downfield in coverage — figures to make it even easier for Smith to fit in.

“I know they are known for defense here in Chicago,” Smith said. “And coach Vic is an awesome defensive coordinator. I’m just excited to play in that system. Regardless of how he wants to use me, I’m just excited and willing to do anything.”

Smith’s first impression was a good one. All he has to do now is be as good as advertised.

“I’m extremely happy to be a part of this Bears franchise’s rich history,” Smith said. “I’m very excited and I can’t wait to get to work with my new teammates. It should be a great one. Looking for a heck of a ride.”