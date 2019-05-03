Weekend Blue Line track work to disrupt service, close Central Avenue Bridge

Track work will cause a service disruption on the O’Hare branch of the CTA Blue Line and close the Central Avenue Bridge over the Kennedy Expressway throughout the weekend.

The bridge closed at 9 a.m. Friday and is expected to reopen by 4 p.m. on Monday, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

A detour will direct northbound and southbound traffic to use Milwaukee Avenue as an alternate route, CDOT said. Oversized vehicles will be rerouted via Foster Avenue, Austin Avenue and Higgins Avenue to avoid low bridges on Milwaukee.

The track improvement work that will also disrupt train service on the Northwest Side starting Friday night.

Shuttle buses will replace service between the Jefferson Park and Harlem stations from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, according to the CTA. Trains will still run between O’Hare and Harlem and between Jefferson Park, downtown and Forest Park.

The track work is meant to make signal improvements and allow Blue Line trains to operate more efficiently, as part of an ongoing modernization plan.