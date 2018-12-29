4 wounded in shootings since Friday evening

Police investigate a shooting about 12 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 in the 8700 block of South State Street in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

At least four people have been wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.

Two men were wounded early Saturday in a shooting in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The men, ages 29 and 57, were driving at 2:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Kimball Avenue when a van approached them and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old was shot twice in his back and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. The other man was struck in his neck and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was wounded early Saturday in the shooting in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

About 1:45 a.m., he was sitting inside a vehicle waiting for a date at a gas station in the 8700 block of South State Street when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in both legs and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.

Blood, shattered glass and shell casings were found at a BP gas station, which had been taped off by officers shortly after the shooting. The station’s glass door was shattered, as well as the windows of a Cadillac parked at a pump.

A man was wounded Friday evening in a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6:20 p.m., the 33-year-old was sitting in a car in the 6600 block of South Winchester Avenue when a male and female he didn’t know fired shots, according to police.

He was shot in his arm and his leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.

The weekend lasts from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Over the extended Christmas holiday weekend, three people were killed and 27 others wounded in Chicago gun violence.