Weekend lane closures start Friday night on the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side.
Starting at 11 p.m. Friday, the two left lanes of inbound I-290 will be closed between Ashland Avenue and Peoria Street, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. All lanes are expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday.
While the inbound Eisenhower will be reduced to two lanes, access to the Congress Parkway or I-90/94 ramps will not be affected, IDOT said. The closures are necessary to install drainage structures as part of ongoing work on the Jane Byrne Circle Interchange.