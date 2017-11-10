Weekend Eisenhower lane closures start Friday night

Weekend lane closures start Friday night on the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side.

Starting at 11 p.m. Friday, the two left lanes of inbound I-290 will be closed between Ashland Avenue and Peoria Street, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. All lanes are expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday.

While the inbound Eisenhower will be reduced to two lanes, access to the Congress Parkway or I-90/94 ramps will not be affected, IDOT said. The closures are necessary to install drainage structures as part of ongoing work on the Jane Byrne Circle Interchange.