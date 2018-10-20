Weekend gun violence leaves 2 dead, 6 wounded — including elderly man

An 82-year-old man was shot while taking out the trash at night, the first of eight people wounded in citywide gun violence since Friday at 5:30 p.m.

In the latest reported shooting, officers were searching for the scene where a man was seriously wounded early Saturday by gunfire that reportedly came from the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 1:12 a.m., the 28-year-old was brought to Stroger Hospital and was unable to speak due to the bullet lodged in his shoulder, according to Chicago police. He was in serious condition.

His friend was unable to provide officers with details about the shooting but said the man was picked up in the 0 to 100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue, police said.

Officers scoured the West Side address his friend provided but were unable to find a crime scene.

No one was in custody, and Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.

The previous day, a 34-year-old showed up to Mount Sinai Hospital after he was shot about 9:30 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The man told officers he was chased by four male gunmen who shot at him in the 3400 block of West Cermak Road, police said. He was struck in the leg, and his condition stabilized at the hospital.

Around the same time, a 23-year-old man was wounded by a shooting in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The man was walking in the 7300 block of South Halsted Street when two male shooters opened fire from down the street, police said.

He was shot in his arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The most recent gun homicide occurred just before 9:30 p.m., when shots rang out on the East Side, according to police.

The 39-year-old was standing among a group of people in the 3600 block of East 99th Street when two males inside a passing vehicle fired shots, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about his death.

Three hours earlier, another fatal shooting unfolded in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to police.

The 34-year-old was walking down a sidewalk about 6:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone approached him on foot and opened fire, police said.

He was shot in his chest and head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.

Five minutes earlier, two men were wounded by gunfire in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

They were sitting in a home at 6:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Carpenter Street when someone began shooting at them through a window, police said. The shooter was outside and on foot at the time.

A 38-year-old man was shot in his hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Another man, 25, was grazed in his arm and refused medical attention, according to police.

The 82-year-old man was wounded by a South Side shooting that evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

He was taking out some trash at 5:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Cornell Avenue when gunfire rang out and he realized he’d been hit, police said.

The 82-year-old was struck in his upper right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Last weekend, citywide gun violence left 27 people shot, three of them fatally.