Weekend Lane closures on the inbound Eisenhower

Lane closures will take place on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway between Ashland Avenue and Morgan Street beginning Friday.

The closures are necessary for the installation of the drainage structures, part of the ongoing improvements at the Jane Byrne Interchange, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting at 11 p.m. Friday the two left-most lanes will be closed on inbound I-290 between Ashland Avenue and Morgan Street, IDOT said. The closures will not affect access to the inbound Congress Parkway or the ramps to north and southbound I-90 and I-94.

All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Sunday, IDOT said. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.