Weekend lane closures planned for inbound Kennedy, Ohio Street ramp

Weekend lane closures are planned to take place nightly on the inbound Kennedy Expressway and on the Ohio Street ramp.

The closures will start at 10 p.m. Friday when the left lane will be closed to the Ohio Street ramp on inbound Interstate 90/94, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The ramp will reopen to two lanes by 5 a.m. Monday.

Overnight lane closures will also take place on inbound I-90/94 between between North Avenue and Ohio Street, reducing the expressway to a single lane at times, IDOT said.

The closures are planned so crews can inspect and make repairs to the Ohio Street bridge.