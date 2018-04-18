Weekend lane closures planned on Jane Addams Tollway in Des Plaines

Looking east on the Jane Addams Tollway at Illinois Route 47 is new bridge construction and widening of the I-90 lanes in 2013. | Sun-Times file photo

Lane closures are planned for this weekend on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The tollway will be reduced to a single westbound lane by midnight Friday on Interstate 90 between Lee Street and Interstate 294, the Illinois Tollway said. A second lane will open by 6 a.m. Saturday for the remainder of the weekend.

The closures are expected to end by Monday.

In addition, one lane on the ramp from northbound I-294 to westbound I-90 will also close at midnight Friday and reopen when repairs are completed, the tollway said.

Signs will be posted.