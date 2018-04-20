Weekend lane closures planned on Stevenson near Lake Shore interchange

Lane closures are planned on the Stevenson Expressway this weekend to wrap up work on the interchange with Lake Shore Drive.

By 9 p.m. Friday, one lane will close on northbound I-55 between Cermak and Lake Shore, followed by a second at 11 p.m., according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Sunday.

The closures are needed to complete the remaining work on the $135 million interchange reconstruction project that rebuilt the six bridges that make up the interchange, IDOT said. Major work on the project was completed in December 2017.