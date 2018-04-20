Lane closures are planned on the Stevenson Expressway this weekend to wrap up work on the interchange with Lake Shore Drive.
By 9 p.m. Friday, one lane will close on northbound I-55 between Cermak and Lake Shore, followed by a second at 11 p.m., according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Sunday.
The closures are needed to complete the remaining work on the $135 million interchange reconstruction project that rebuilt the six bridges that make up the interchange, IDOT said. Major work on the project was completed in December 2017.