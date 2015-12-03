Weekend lane closures scheduled on I-290 for pavement work near Roselle

Lane closures on I-290 to westbound Illinois Route 390 near west suburban Roselle are scheduled to begin Friday for pavement work as part of the I-290 Interchange Project.

The left lane on the ramp connecting westbound I-290 to Illinois Route 390 is scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Friday, and scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday before the morning rush hour, according to a statement from the Illinois Tollway.

The ramp work, which is part of the Illinois Tollway’s $3.4 billion Elgin O’Hare Western Access Project, will provide a work zone for pavement work and time for concrete to cure, according to the statement.

The I-290 Interchange Project is estimated at approximately $440 million and will include 17 ramps and 15 new bridges in the interchange area between Meacham/Medinah Road and Prospect Avenue. It will also give drivers direct access to a new fly-over ramp and free-flow traffic movements to and from Illinois Route 390 in all directions, according to the statement.

The project, which will be completed by the end of 2017, also includes construction of a new Rohlwing Road Bridge and access improvements along Illinois Route 390 between Meacham Road/Medinah Road and Prospect Avenue, according to the statement.