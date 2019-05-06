4 killed, 28 hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago

At least 32 people were wounded — four of them fatally — in gun violence incidents within city limits this weekend, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death Sunday in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

Devon Ward was in a courtyard about 2:44 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was hit in the torso and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

About two hours later, an 18-year-old man was shot to death in Lawndale on the West Side. He was found with a gunshot wound to his head about 4:53 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue, police said. He was pronounced at the scene.

Later that day, a shooting in East Garfield Park left a man dead. The 30-year-old was walking about 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when several males walked up to him and fired shots, police said. He was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 33-year-old man was killed during a possible robbery Friday in Humboldt park on the West Side.

About 8:15 p.m., officers saw someone shoot a 33-year-old man near the 3600 block of West Division Street, police said. Mutasim Sulieman was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police and the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy conducted Saturday ruled his death a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.

The gunman jumped into a waiting silver vehicle and took off, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. Officers discharged their weapons as they made chase and it is unclear if the suspect fired back as earlier reports had indicated.

In nonfatal gun violence, a 22-year-old man was shot Saturday in the South Loop.

The man was in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue about 10 a.m. when he was shot in the calf, police said. He was rushed to Mercy Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Police said he is not cooperating with investigators.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was hospitalized after being shot in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was sitting in his vehicle about 9:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the buttocks and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In Saturday’s earliest reported shooting, a 21-year-old was injured in the Near West Side.

Just after midnight, the man was getting out of his car in an alley in the 2600 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, police said. He was hit in the hip and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

On Friday, a 30-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was on a front porch in the 2400 block of South Spaulding when a silver-colored vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the leg about 9:20 p.m. and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Ten minutes earlier, a man was wounded while walking Friday in Englewood on the South Side. He was in the 400 block of West 72nd Street when someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots about 9:10 p.m., police said. The 38-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At least 23 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the Cinco De Mayo weekend, between Friday evening and Monday morning.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 21 were hurt in shootings across Chicago.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.