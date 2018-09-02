12 shot — 2 fatally — in Chicago since Friday evening

Police investigate a shooting about 11 p.m. Saturday, September 1, 2018 in the 6000 block of South Francisco Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

At least two people have been killed and 10 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

Two people were wounded Friday night between 5 p.m. and midnight. Eight people were shot Saturday — two of them fatally.

The most violent period so far was early Saturday, when several shootings ripped through the West Side Austin neighborhood.

One woman was shot dead after a gunman approached a group of people in an alley and opened fire, according to Chicago police. The 30-year-old was struck in the back of her head and pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody that morning, and police were unsure if she was the target of the shooting.

The second homicide happened 20 minutes earlier in the same neighborhood.

Two men were standing in a group of people about 3:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Maypole Avenue when a masked gunman approached the group and opened fire, according to police.

A 32-year-old was shot in his neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately released details about the fatality.

Another man, 23 years old, was treated for a gunshot wound to his wrist, according to police.

The most recent shooting seriously wounded two men early Sunday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

A 20-year-old was shot twice in his back, and a 21-year-old was shot in his face and body, police said.

They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, according to police. No one was able to provide details about the shooting.

Area South detectives were investigating.

Another shooting wounded a man in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side. The 20-year-old was sitting in a vehicle when someone approached him, pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.

He was struck in his neck and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to police.

By the end of last weekend, three people were fatally shot and 25 others were wounded.